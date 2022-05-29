Alia Bhatt says 'give me my sunshine' as she shares new pics from abroad; Arjun Kapoor teases, 'he's in Mumbai shooting'

Actor Alia Bhatt, who is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut abroad, has shared her new pictures as she enjoyed a day out. Taking to Instagram, Alia posted her photos in which she sat in a field soaking up the sun. The actor wore rust and white T-shirt, olive green tights and sneakers. She sported a no-makeup look. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's video with baby, calls it 'full vibe')

In the first picture, Alia closed her eyes and smiled as she tilted her head back. She held her legs while lying on the grass, laughing, in the second photo. The actor was seen smiling as she rested her face on her hand looking away from the camera in the last picture.

Sharing the photos, Alia captioned the post, "Just give me my sunshine and I’ll be on my way (face without mouth emoji)." Actor Arjun Kapoor commented, "Sunshine is in Mumbai shooting with Luv Ranjan but (laughing face emoji)!!!" He hinted at her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. Alia replied, "@arjunkapoor stop rubbing it in (face with rolling eyes emoji)."

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April this year in an intimate wedding ceremony. It was held at Ranbir's Bandra residence Vastu on April 14. The couple married after dating for five years.

Currently, Alia is busy shooting for her Hollywood film Heart of Stone alongside actor Gal Gadot. The Netflix thriller also stars Jamie Dornan. Heart of Stone, a spy drama is helmed by Tom Harper and also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready.

Ahead of flying out of India, Alia shared a picture on Instagram of herself sitting inside the car. She captioned the post, "And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again - sooooo nervous!!!! Wish me luckkkkkkk." She captioned the same photo "Heart of Stone, here I come!" on her Instagram Stories.

Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra. She also has Brahmastra in the pipeline with Ranbir Kapoor.

