Alia Bhatt says 'neither any controversy nor any comment' about Gangubai Kathiawadi bothers her

Actor Alia Bhatt has opened up on the controversies that her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi is surrounded by. In a new interview, Alia said that neither any 'controversy nor any comment bothers' her. The film has been embroiled in several controversies since its trailer was released.

Actor Kangana Ranaut had slammed one of the viral videos of a little girl impersonating Alia Bhatt's character from Gangubai Kathiawadi, claiming that 'several children are being sexualised today'. Recently, Congress MLA Amin Patel filed a petition in Bombay High Court to change the name of the film, alleging it misrepresents Kamathipura as a red-light area while showing the Kathiawadi community in poor light.

Speaking with news agency ANI, Alia said, "Neither any controversy nor any comment bothers me. I don't think anything bothers me beyond a point. Of course, I feel like there's a certain novelty that just a part of a film holds...whether the film is a good film or a bad film ..that doesn't matter. The audience makes the final decision after watching the film... Anything that happens before or after can't really change the fate."

Kangana recently lashed out on Instagram after the girl reenacted Alia's character Gangubai. She said, "Should this child imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth and crude and obscene dialogues? Look at her body language, is it ok to sexualise her at this age? There are hundreds of other children who are being used similarly."

Kangana then wrote against Alia on her Instagram Stories, “This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office ... for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act... biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting...yeh nahi sudhrenge (these people won't change) no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films ... Bollywood is destined for doom jab tak movie mafia has power.”

Reacting to her comments, Alia, as quoted by news agency PTI, had said, "Lord Krishna had said in the Gita that inaction is an action. That's all I want to say."

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi revolves around a woman sold into sex work and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in Kamathipura's red-light district.

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 25. It is based on a chapter from author S Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The movie also features Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, and Shantanu Maheshwari.

