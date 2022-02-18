Alia Bhatt talks to Ranbir Kapoor about their ‘new home’; predicts fights between them, kids calling him ‘uncle’. Watch

As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s fans are waiting with bated breath for the release of their much-delayed first film together, Brahmastra, the two came together for a brand endorsement. The video was shared on Instagram by a paparazzo account.

In the ad, Ranbir and Alia can be seen on side-by-side treadmills at the gym. She tells him that she has finalised the brand of TMT bars for their ‘naya ghar (new home)’. As he wonders what will happen if they opt for a different brand, she launches into a monologue.

“Kya ho jayega? 4-5 saal mein ceiling weak ho jayegi, hume kahin aur shift karna padega. Meri tumse ladai ho jayegi, phir tum tension mein aa jaoge. Tension mein gym aana bandh kar doge, bachche tumhe 'uncle, uncle' bulayenge. Mujhe kya bulayenge? Aunty! (What will happen? The ceiling of our home will become weak in 4-5 years, we will have to shift somewhere else. I will end up fighting with you, you will get stressed out and stop coming to the gym. Kids will start calling you ‘uncle’ and me ‘aunty’). Oh no, no, no, no!” Alia predicts. Ranbir then comforts her by saying that they will stick with her choice.

Fans showered love on the new ad. “My cuties, they are looking like babies,” one wrote, while another called it ‘best thing I watched today on my feed’. “Too good,” one Instagram user said.

Ranbir and Alia have been in a relationship since 2017. They fell in love during the making of Brahmastra, which will mark their first big-screen outing. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, and will be the first part of a proposed fantasy trilogy. It is set for a theatrical release on September 9.

