Alia Bhatt launches her line of maternity wear, says she wore flowy dresses to 'not invite any unwanted belly-touching'

Actor Alia Bhatt on Friday announced that she launched her own line of maternity wear after she got 'overwhelmed' while buying her clothes during her pregnancy. Taking to Instagram, Alia revealed that a lot of thoughts crossed her mind while shopping for her maternity clothes including if she should 'raid' her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor's wardrobe. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt takes fans inside her ‘baby’ Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday party)

Alia also took her fans on the journey of how she designed her maternity clothes. She said that she added elastic to her favourite jeans and designed shirts that she didn't have to share with Ranbir. She also wore flowy dresses to avoid ‘any unwanted belly touching’. Alia shared the post with a heart hands emoji.

She wrote, "Two years ago, I started a children's clothing brand. Everyone asked why I'm doing a kids brand when I don't have kids. Now, I'm launching my own line of maternity-wear. I don't think anyone will ask why (smiley face emoticon). But let me tell you anyway. It's not like I've bought maternity clothes before. But when I got down to it, I was overwhelmed."

She continued, "You don't know how you're going to look or feel over the next few months and let's be honest, not being able to find the right thing to wear can be stressful. Do I buy brands I already wear but in a bigger size? Should I raid Ranbir's wardrobe? And just because my body is changing doesn't mean my sense of style has to, right?"

"So I started making my personal style more bump-friendly. I added elastic to my favourite jeans, designed shirts that I didn't have to share with my husband, and wore flowy dresses so as to not invite any unwanted belly-touching. Comfort took priority over any 'airport looks'. What started off as me trying to fill a gap in my existing wardrobe, led to an entire maternity collection. And I can't wait to give you a sneak-peek tomorrow!" concluded her post.

Alia announced her pregnancy on Instagram in June this year. She shared a picture of herself and Ranbir from the hospital. In the photo, a smiling Alia looked at the sonography monitor while Ranbir sat next to her. Alia captioned the post, “Our baby ….. coming soon.” Alia and Ranbir dated for almost five years before tying the knot on April 14 this year. They got married at his Mumbai residence in the presence of family and close friends.

Fans saw Alia last in the recently released Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy. It released on September 9. Alia also has several projects in the pipeline including her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone. The Netflix film features her alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar's next directorial film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Ranveer Singh. It is slated to hit the theatres in February next year. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

