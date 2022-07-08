Alia Bhatt shares unseen photo with Neetu Kapoor, wishes her 'friend' and 'soon to be dadi ma' on her birthday. See pic

Alia Bhatt wished Neetu Kapoor on her birthday with a sweet post. On Friday, the actor took to her Instagram Stories to share a candid photo of the two from her and Ranbir’s Kapoor wedding celebrations in April. The unseen picture is from Alia’s Haldi (pre-wedding) ceremony. Neetu can be seen giving the bride-to-be a kiss on the forehead in the photo. Alia also shared a note for the ‘soon to be dadi ma’, alongside their photo. Neetu turned 64 on July 8. Read more: Neetu Kapoor reveals if she's going to meet Alia Bhatt in London

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing her photo with Neetu Kapoor, Alia wrote, “Happiest birthday to the most beautiful soul... My mother-in-law/friend/soon to be dadi maaaaa... love you so so much!” Both Alia and Neetu were dressed in yellow ethnic Indian outfits in the picture. While Alia wore white flowers in her hair for her Haldi look, Neetu wore heavy jewellery. The veteran actor also carried a plate filled with sweets in the picture.

Alia Bhatt shared a photo from her Haldi ceremony to wish Neetu Kapoor on her birthday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently Neetu was spotted at Mumbai airport as se left for London to be with her family. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Neetu was seen talking to the media as she walked towards the departure gate. A paparazzo asked Neetu, “Mam kaha ja rahein ho (Where are you going)? London?” She responded with a yes. When she was further asked whether she was going to meet her daughter-in-law Alia in London, Neetu said, “Nahin meri beti waha hain (No, my daughter Riddhima Sahni is there). Bahu I think shoot ke liye kahi gayi hai (I think Alia has gone somewhere for a shoot),” Neetu said in the clip.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor married on April 14 in Mumbai in a hush-hush ceremony that was attended by their close friends and family. In June, Alia announced her pregnancy via an Instagram post featuring an ultrasound and the back of husband Ranbir's head.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Alia is in London filming her much-talked-about Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, Ranbir has been busy promoting his upcoming film Shamshera, which releases on July 22. Later in September, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in their first film together, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The fantasy-adventure drama is written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON