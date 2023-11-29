All about Greater Noida farmhouse where Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was shot, now tainted with murder

Remember the lavish house where Rocky Randhawa from Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani lived? The huge property with sprawling lawns, large glass doors and a lavish main building with palatial rooms is actually located in Noida.

A man was shot dead in the same property that was featured as the Randhawas prime residence in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Now, a tragedy has occurred at the same property, where a 55-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his son’s father-in-law during a wedding ceremony being held at a farmhouse in Greater Noida West on Monday night, as per police reports. (Also read: Step inside lavish Randhawa mansion from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani that's actually located in Noida. Watch)

Shooting at the wedding venue

The Randhawa Paradise is located in Sector 1, Noida Extension, Greater Noida, and is actually a part of the Gaur Group of Developers' luxurious residential project, Gaur Mulberry Mansions.

As per the latest report, Suniti, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida, identified the deceased as Ashok Yadav, a resident of Sector 51, Noida and the president of Sector 51 Block H residents’ welfare association. “The wedding was held at Gaur Mulberry Farmhouse in Greater Noida West and it was there that Shekhar, a resident of Ghaziabad, allegedly shot Ashok dead around 9.30pm on Monday. Ashok’s son and Shekhar’s daughter were going through a divorce because of which the two families were in conflict,” she said.

“Our inquiry has revealed that Shekhar and Ashok had an altercation following which Shekhar shot Ashok twice in the head. There was utter chaos at the venue following the shooting and, in the melee, Shekhar managed to escape. Our inquiry has revealed that Shekhar used a licensed revolver for the attack,” said Suniti.

The property was one of the major set locations for the Karan Johar film, which released on July 28 to critical as well as commercial success. As per their website, the property is priced between ₹19-29 crore. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead role, while Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan play their grandparents. The film explored their love story amid clash between their very different families.

