Amar Upadhyay on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 averting clash with RRR: It is a sensible move in the current scenario

Actor Amar Upadhyay is a happy man, after all his big Bollywood comeback Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is finally making its way to cinemas. The film has been impacted by several delays right from the time of shoot to release due to the pandemic.

With the horror comedy locking its release date in May, the actor says, “I am happy that the release date is now here. A lot of people and fans of the franchise will be able to watch the film in cinemas. It has been a long wait for me to come back on the big screen. But with release date finally here, the wait is really worth it.”

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is the sequel to Priyadarshan’s 2007 iconic horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The new film stars Karyik Aryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu along with Upadhyay.

The film was earlier slotted to clash with SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited RRR, which is now scheduled to release on March 25. And Upadhyay calls the change of daye “a sensible move”.

.“I think releasing on May 20 instead is a sensible move by producer. Two big movies should not clash in the given climate. It affects the business. It is a very wise move. Also by then theatres would function 100 percent hopefully, in full capacity and that makes more business sense,” the 45-year-old adds.

Not just the release, but the making of the film was plagued by several delays, the cast including Aryan and Upadhyay, who was last seen in digitally released Bob Biswas and currently stars in a TV soap Molkki (only online) contracted Covid last year followed by the second wave lockdown.

“Me and Kartik got Covid around the same time and then everything went into a limbo. But I am very fortunate to be a part of this film and happy that we could make the film. Anees bhai is my elder brother and I have done a film with him earlier called It’s My Life but unfortunately it didn’t release. But Anees bhai and I wanted to work again and this is an opportunity that he gave me. I am paired opposite Tabu in the film and I am very happy to get back to Bollywood in a big way again,” he ends.

