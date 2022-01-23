Ameesha Patel’s friend Kunal Goomer defends her against claim that she ‘pretends’ to talk to fans, chats with herself

Ameesha Patel took to Instagram to share a clip of herself during an interaction with one of her fans over a video call. However, one Instagram user was not convinced and wondered if she is only pretending to chat with fans but is actually talking to herself.

“Do you really talk to your fans or just chat with yourself and pretend you talk to your fans? @ameeshapatel9 flop actress,” the Instagram user asked. Ameesha’s close friend and business partner Kunal Goomer jumped to her defence and replied, “Oh, so sweet. Why don’t you find out by trying it yourself by contacting Mr Mahesh? Why spend so much time thinking?”

When another person remarked that Kunal ‘actually reads through all the comments’ on Ameesha’s post, he replied, “Especially the ones (from) whom I feel don’t use their top floors.”

Kunal Goomer commented on Ameesha Patel’s post.

Ameesha shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Feels good spending a Sunday with my lovely fans over some video calls. Lucky to have this connect and actually get to know so many sides of their lives, achievements and losses and share what all many are facing during such tough times during this pandemic…but at the same time sharing some laughter together surely feels amazing.” She also shared the number of one ‘Mr Mahesh’, who coordinates her appearances at corporate events, brand endorsements and meet-and-greet events with fans.

Also see: ‘Get a life’, says Ameesha Patel, after being accused of defrauding businessman

Ameesha made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan and followed it up with Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. While her first two films were huge blockbusters, she could not recreate the same success in her later films. She was last seen on the big screen in 2018 in Bhaiaji Superhit, which also starred Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Arshad Warsi. She is set to make a comeback of sorts with Gadar 2, which is currently in the production stage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail