Wednesday, Mar 05, 2025
Ameesha Patel says she's not allowed to wear western clothes at Sanjay Dutt's house: ‘He’s very possessive'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Riya Sharma
Mar 05, 2025 01:54 PM IST

Ameesha Patel talked about her bond with Sanjay Dutt in a recent interview, revealed his possessive, protective nature towards her. 

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, recalled celebrating her birthday with Sanjay Dutt. She also spoke about the actor's protective and possessive nature towards her and revealed that she is not allowed to wear Western clothes at his house.

Ameesha Patel talks about Sanjay Dutt's protective and possessive nature with her.
Ameesha Patel talks about Sanjay Dutt's protective and possessive nature with her.

(Also Read: Ameesha Patel reveals industry was against Hrithik Roshan's debut amid Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Mela's release)

Ameesha says Sanjay is very possessive

Ameesha shared that she has to wear a salwar-kameez when visiting Sanjay’s home, saying, “So this is with Sanju, at his home on my birthday. He is very protective and possessive. When I go to his house, I’m not allowed to wear shorts or Western clothes; I have to be in a salwar-kameez. Sanju is one person who says, ‘You’re too innocent to be in this film industry. I will find a groom for you, get you married, and perform your kanyadaan.’”

She further added that Sanjay always looks out for her, saying, “He’s very protective and adores me, always ensuring my well-being. He always asks if I’m okay. This was one of my birthdays, at Sanju’s house, cutting the cake at a private party.”

In 2022, Ameesha shared a picture on Instagram of her birthday celebration at Sanjay’s home, writing, “THROWBACK WEEKEND... my private birthday celebration at @duttsanjay’s home with only my closest friends and family. My darling @duttsanjay made it so special for me... the most golden-hearted man in the industry.”

For the unversed, Sanjay and Ameesha have worked together in Bollywood films like Tathastu and Chatur Singh Two Star.

Ameesha Patel’s recent work

Ameesha was last seen in Gadar 2 alongside Sunny Deol. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film was a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and broke several box office records, earning 686 crore worldwide. The actor is yet to announce her next project.

Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming films

Sanjay was last seen in the Telugu film Double iSmart, which failed to make a mark at the box office. He will next be seen in the horror-comedy The Bhootnii. Written and directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and produced by Deepak Mukut & Sanjay Dutt, the film also stars Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, and Sunny Singh in key roles. It is scheduled for release in theatres on April 18.

