Amit Sadh gets back to work properly this year after a surgery and Covid

Actor Amit Sadh hasn’t exactly been too active the past few months. Ask him the reason and he reveals that after a knee surgery and a bout of Covid-19, he has been focussing on his health, to be able to bounce back with a bang.

Shooting during the pandemic came with its own sets of challenges for actors and many including Sadh had to make some tough decisions. He shares, “I was filming for Breathe third three, when we had to stop shooting in January in that environment [surge in Omicron cases]. I didn’t think it made sense to continue filming in those circumstances, so we took that call,” says the actor.

But the 41-year-old is hopeful about 2022. With two films in his kitty this year, Kai Po Che (2013) actor quips, “I am working in 2022, don’t stress,” adding, “I am not going to remind you what transpired and what we [all] have gone through. Let’s talk about now, the new challenge which hit us, the third wave. I just hope we overcome this. 2022 looks very exciting, even if we have been hit by a speed breaker. I hope we can manage to cruise through it with minimum damage.”

Sadh admits that he has taken it easy till now and adds, “I went through some internalising and surgeries as well. But, 2022 seems good right now.”

After contracting the virus in December last year, Sadh felt like every other person but his road to recovery was comparatively short.

“Even though it is not something to be happy about, I just felt I went through what the world went through. It was important for me also to feel that. Mine [Covid-19 case] was a very mild attack, I got back my taste and smell in a few days, and I was eating for the population of China! The I became okay, and my producers asked me ‘when do you want to start filming?’ I said tomorrow itself. But they wanted my character to look strong, not fat. I went to the gym for 10 days, and muscled up a lot. It wasn’t bad,” concludes the Jeet Ki Zidd (2021) actor.

