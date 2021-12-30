Amitabh Bachchan celebrates as India beats South Africa by 113 runs in first Test match: 'Congratulations team'

Amitabh Bachchan was in the highest of spirits after India beat South Africa in the first Test match of the ongoing series. The Indian cricket squad, led by Virat Kohli, beat the hosts by 113 runs to take the lead in the three-match series.

The actor took to Twitter and congratulated the team. “Come on India… (You beat) South Africa in Test... Congratulations team... so proud of you... no longer the emerging India... it's the young (and) emerged India!” he tweeted.

T 4145 - COME ONNNNNNNNNN INDIA .. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 🦾🦾🦾🦾🦾🦾🦾🦾🦾

BEAT SOUTH AFRICA in Test ..

Congratulations Team .. so proud of you .. no longer the emerging India .. its the YOUNG EMERGED INDIA !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 30, 2021

Amitabh had been following the match. On Wednesday, day four of the match, the actor shared a picture of himself on Instagram and cheered the team.

Even Boman Irani celebrated India's win. He tweeted, “Well done India. Made it look easy. Keep the pressure on. You have the goods for a series win!!!!!”

The Indian cricket team is stationed in South Africa. Anushka Sharma and her daughter Vamika have accompanied Virat and the team to South Africa. On Wednesday, Anushka and Vamika were seen cheering the team from the stands. Fan clubs shared a picture of Vamika seated on Anushka's lap as they watched the match. Anushka has also been sharing pictures from her stay.

Meanwhile, Amitabh has been busy with work lately. The actor recently finished his stint as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 earlier this month and has been busy with his line-up of films. The actor will be seen in a bunch of projects, including Goodbye with Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta; Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn; Jhund; Nag Ashwin's Project-K with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas; Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt; and the remake of The Intern with Deepika Padukone.

