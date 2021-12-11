Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan compares his fan following on Instagram to 'mightiest' Virat Kohli's: 'Me at barely 29m'
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan compares his fan following on Instagram to 'mightiest' Virat Kohli's: 'Me at barely 29m'

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a post on Instagram, talking about how his followers are far less than that of cricketer Virat Kohli.
Virat Kohli has 172 million followers on Instagram while Amitabh Bachchan has 29.2 million followers. 
Published on Dec 11, 2021 10:15 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a picture of himself in a tuxedo on Instagram to talk about how his followers on the picture sharing platform are far less than that of cricketer Virat Kohli. 

Sharing his picture, Amitabh wrote on Instagram, ".. she sent it to me .. saying to look at myself .. I did, and gave it up for others too .. that be the story behind the post .. honest truth .. and the numbers still elude .. Virat the highest and the mightiest at somewhere in 160 m plus .. and look Ma, me at barely 29 m, tux and all notwithstanding !!!"

RELATED STORIES

While Amitabh currently has 29.2 million followers on Instagram, Virat has 172 million followers on the platform. 

Amitabh often cheers for Virat and Team India during cricket matches and the latter also acknowledges his tweets sometimes. Some time back, Amitabh had even cracked a joke on Virat and his actor wife Anushka Sharma. He had written, "Rang abhi tak utara nahin : Aur tyohar ke chutkule band nahi hue (The colours of Holi have not been washed out yet and I have not run out of festive jokes either). With due respects to Anushka and Virat ..ENGLISH. : Anushka has a huge apartment ! HINDI : Anushka ke paas Virat Kholi hai Courtesy my Ef from my Blog .. AM."

The senior actor had also teased Anushka about Virat during her appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati. He had enquired if she watches cricket only to watch Virat play, and had even blown a kiss to the camera while copying Virat who blows kisses for Anushka on the field. 

Also read: Check out Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's new sea-facing house, with Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as neighbours

Virat had also congratulated Amitabh Bachchan on his Dada Saheb Phalke Award. He had tweeted, "Congratulations Amitabh Bachchan ji on being conferred the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward. Through your contribution to Indian cinema, you have been and still continue to be an inspiration to many. @SrBachchan #GreatestOfAllTime."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amitabh bachchan virat kohli
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP