Amitabh Bachchan complains about not having as many followers as 'beautiful ladies': 'Help me too'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday shared a picture of himself from the sets of his upcoming film Uunchai. Taking to Instagram, the scene showed him standing on a bridge with a backpack, battling heavy rain.

Amitabh Bachchan spoke about the scene and credited the intense sequences to action director Sham Kaushal, actor Vicky Kaushal's father. He also touched upon the topic of not having enough followers on his social media accounts.

Amitabh Bachchan captioned the post, ".. a swinging cantilever, narrow one-lane bridge, four storm fans, lashing rain, smoke, Himalayan clothing, heavy backpack… and perform... Whole day for the past 4 days !!"

He added, "Action by Vicky’s father, Shyam... and none of the beautiful ladies who get millions of follow numbers .. (weary face emojis)... to help me get some follow too... argh (shocked face with exploding head emoji)." Amitabh has a total of 46.7 million followers on Twitter and 29.2 million followers on Instagram.

His Uunchai co-star, actor Parineeti Chopra said in the comments section, "Nepal's clothing in Bombay! It's been mind-blowing watching you every day and shoot this one sir." Rohit Roy commented, "Amit ji I will never tire saying this that for the last 50 years, you have inspired each and everyone who has come into the performing arts, in any discipline, in every medium! I love you! Sorry, we love you!"

In another post, Amitabh took a trip down memory lane and shared a collage. In the photo, he is dressed in the black bodysuit fitted with tiny lights as seen in the song Saara Zamana (Yaarana), and posing with a group.

He captioned it, "Performing Yaarana song Live on Stage with the Rockets of New York... Madison Square Garden, NYC and Wembley Stadium, London .. 80,000 audiences.. what a time .. those were the days my friend!"

Amitabh will feature in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai alongside Parineeti, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. He will also be seen with Neena Gupta in Goodbye; Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra; Ajay Devgn in Runway 34. He also has The Intern remake in the pipeline.