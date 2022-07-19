Amitabh Bachchan 'didn't have reply' for 5-year-old who advised him to 'sit at home, chill' at 80: Why are you working?

Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently spoke about an incident when a young boy advised him to sit at home and chill after he said that he was 80 years old. Taking to his blog, Amitabh said that he was working on a campaign when the child approached him and asked about his age. The veteran actor said that after the boy's advice he couldn't come up with a reply as he was astonished at his 'precocious veracity'. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan shares funny poem to mock his own outfit)

Amitabh wrote, "Work calls and gives impetus to the creative nerves all about, seeking where the effort needs to be pulled out of .. and one discovers to one’s horror that there really is no such gadgetry at all within the system ..cope with it buddy or give the life up .. ! I was at work for the RBI campaign and in the scene was a little kid about 5 or 6 years of age .. in the middle of a rehearsal he turned to me and said ..‘excuse me, how old are you ?’ I said ‘80′ ! he snapped back ‘ Oh! so why are you working? My grandparents are sitting at home and chilling .. you should do that also ..!!’"

He also added, "I did not have a reply for him .. Primarily because I was astonished at the precocious veracity of this 5 yr old! And secondly, I did not have an answer! So bid him goodbye at the end of the shoot, took a picture with him and gave him an autograph, instigated by his mother, and left... The conversation remained with me, as do many matters in this digitally informative encyclopaedic world, and found its placing today .. this morning .. of retired work .. and screamed and waved and applauded the mountainous presence of the live audience at ‘YKW’."

Amitabh will soon return as the host of his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 (KBC 14). The show will air on Sony TV but the date is yet to be announced. The actor has hosted KBC since its inception in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Amitabh has several films in the pipeline including Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. It will release on September 9, 2022. Amitabh is also a part of Vikas Bahl's Goodbye along with Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna.

He will star with Deepika Padukone for The Intern remake and Project K. He recently wrapped up his shoot for his upcoming project Uunchai starring Neena, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra.

