Amitabh Bachchan on people blaming performers: 'They live on assumption, we live in fear'

In his latest blog, Amitabh Bachchan reflected on how easily people tend to blame "performers", even as the performers struggle with different facets of fear. He also wrote about the transience of all that we often aim for and achieve in life. (Also read: What Amitabh Bachchan's dad told him when he got hurt in boxing match) Amitabh Bachchan shares his fears in his latest blog.

Amitabh wrote in his blog, "It is the easiest task for the outsider to put the blame, non-performance, unethical attributes to the community of creativity .. but it is seldom understood what the ‘creatives’ go through in their quest to perform the creative .. most of the time created by someone else, who believes that you should be the person that shall justify it .. misery ..they live on assumption .. we live in fear .. our fear is not limited as assumed .. it has many facets which are unknown to the ones of many .. but who to and why waste valuable time in discussion .. take it, and leave it .. get on to the creative."

He added, “Often the one that disagrees is also a creative .. imagine how much it takes to build antagonism .. to get sufficiently consumed by it to be in a situation to dart it off at the speed of an arrow through the bow .. or in greater terminology the bullet through the barrel of the gun .. dart it off used to understand the term better .. the board of darts arrow like at Fun Fairs, for hitting the bull's eye and winning that stuffed bear or animal of choice.”

Amitabh also wrote that a lot of our achievements get lost pretty soon. "Mostly a couple of balloons .. soft compensation for your aimed victory .. a balloon ?? The reality of life .. much of what you aim and win is but a filled air balloon.. in a while it collapses and sinks if it has the ingredient that twirls in the air .. the gas .. which as we all know wears away and effect lost .. in lost imagination, my wishes of pertinence and permanency and love."

Most recently seen in last year's hit film Uunchai, Amitabh is now gearing up for the release of his next projects. These include Nag Ashwin's Project K featuring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, and Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama Section 84. Amitabh will also feature in Tiger Shroff's Ganapath.

