An Action Hero box office day 2 collection: Ayushmann Khurrana film sees slight improvement amid good reviews

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer An Action Hero has had a weak opening with a two-day collection of ₹3.47 crore. The action drama, directed by Anirudh Iyer, reportedly earned around ₹2.16 crore on its second day. The film open with a dull ₹1.31 crore on Friday. (Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana shares thank you note for Akshay Kumar for his cameo in An Action Hero)

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote in a tweet, “#AnActionHero gets the much-needed boost/jump on Day 2, but the 2-day total remains extremely low, despite favourable word of mouth… Mass circuits are weak… Needs miraculous turnaround on Day 3… Fri 1.31 cr, Sat 2.16 cr. Total: ₹ 3.47 cr. #India biz.”

According to a report on the trade website Box Office India, while there was a 60% growth in numbers on its second day, especially in northern India, the film hasn’t managed to draw in audiences to theatres for the crucial opening weekend. The film has to do well on Sunday to salvage its box office run in the coming week.

The film is a satire, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat and featuring Ayushmann as a movie star, Maanav, who is on the run after the death of a man during a film shoot. Jaideep plays the dead man's brother who seeks revenge from Manav. While the film has received positive reviews, audiences seemed to have stayed away from this revenge saga.

On Friday, Ayushmann revealed that An Action Hero had a special guest star, Akshay Kumar. Calling the veteran star ‘the OG Khiladi', the actor thanked Akshay for being a part of his latest film with his cameo. Besides Akshay, the film also features Nora Fatehi and Malaika Arora who appear in the respective special numbers Jehda Nasha and Aap Jaisa Koi.

Ayushmann's other 2022 releases Anek and Doctor G have also had low openings. Anubhav Sinha's political drama Anek earned ₹1.77 cr on day 1, Anubhuti Kashyap's directorial debut Doctor G fared better with ₹3.87 cr collected on its opening day.

Written by Neeraj Yaadav, An Action Hero is co-produced by T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions. Ayushmann's next is Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Panday, while Jaideep has the Indian remake of The Devotion Of Suspect X lined up for next year. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma alongside Jaideep.

