Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ananya Panday calls Sanya Malhotra her 'girl crush' in sweet birthday wish. See here
bollywood

Ananya Panday calls Sanya Malhotra her 'girl crush' in sweet birthday wish. See here

Ananya Panday shared a photo of Sanya Malhotra on her Instagram Stories and declared the birthday girl as her “girl crush.”
Ananya Panday wished Sanya Malhotra on her 30th birthday.
Published on Feb 25, 2022 06:38 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ananya Panday shared a sweet message for Sanya Malhotra as she wished the actor on her 30th birthday. Ananya shared a mirror selfie of Sanya on her Instagram Stories and declared the birthday girl as her “girl crush.” Ananya also added a happy birthday GIF to her post. Also Read: Ananya says she watched Gehraiyaan with Suhana, Shanaya; reveals their reaction

Sanya Malhotra responded to Ananya's wish by re-sharing it on her Instagram Stories along with the message, "@ananyapanday you cutie! Thank you," and added heart emojis.

Sanya Malhotra responds to Ananya Panday's birthday message.

Umesh Bist, who worked with Sanya on his directorial Pagglait, also wished the actor by sharing a picture from last year's filming session. On Instagram stories, he wrote, “Happy birthday Sanya - our Dear Pagglait.” Sanya and Umesh can be seen smiling for the camera in the photo. Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor, who co-produced the movie, re-shared Umesh's post writing, "Happy b'day @sanyamalhotra."

RELATED STORIES

Sanya celebrated her birthday on the same day as the release of her latest film Love Hostel, a romantic thriller on Zee5, which also stars Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol. The actor previously told Mid-Day that she is very excited about the coincidence as it feels like a “gift from the universe". "Basically (it's a gift) from Red Chillies, Shankar Sir (director Shankar Raman) and Drishyam (Drishyam Films), that they are releasing it on my birthday," she had said. Read More: Love Hostel movie review: Vikrant is impressive in a badly-written thriller

Sanya is best known for starring in films such as Pataakha, Badhaai Ho, Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Ludo, among others. After Love Hostel, Sanya will reunite with her Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh later this year for Sam Bahadur, a film by Meghna Gulzar. The film, based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, will star Vicky Kaushal in the titular role. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
ananya panday sanya malhotra bollywood instagram
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP