Ananya Panday calls Sanya Malhotra her 'girl crush' in sweet birthday wish. See here

Ananya Panday shared a sweet message for Sanya Malhotra as she wished the actor on her 30th birthday. Ananya shared a mirror selfie of Sanya on her Instagram Stories and declared the birthday girl as her “girl crush.” Ananya also added a happy birthday GIF to her post. Also Read: Ananya says she watched Gehraiyaan with Suhana, Shanaya; reveals their reaction

Sanya Malhotra responded to Ananya's wish by re-sharing it on her Instagram Stories along with the message, "@ananyapanday you cutie! Thank you," and added heart emojis.

Sanya Malhotra responds to Ananya Panday's birthday message.

Umesh Bist, who worked with Sanya on his directorial Pagglait, also wished the actor by sharing a picture from last year's filming session. On Instagram stories, he wrote, “Happy birthday Sanya - our Dear Pagglait.” Sanya and Umesh can be seen smiling for the camera in the photo. Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor, who co-produced the movie, re-shared Umesh's post writing, "Happy b'day @sanyamalhotra."

Sanya celebrated her birthday on the same day as the release of her latest film Love Hostel, a romantic thriller on Zee5, which also stars Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol. The actor previously told Mid-Day that she is very excited about the coincidence as it feels like a “gift from the universe". "Basically (it's a gift) from Red Chillies, Shankar Sir (director Shankar Raman) and Drishyam (Drishyam Films), that they are releasing it on my birthday," she had said. Read More: Love Hostel movie review: Vikrant is impressive in a badly-written thriller

Sanya is best known for starring in films such as Pataakha, Badhaai Ho, Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Ludo, among others. After Love Hostel, Sanya will reunite with her Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh later this year for Sam Bahadur, a film by Meghna Gulzar. The film, based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, will star Vicky Kaushal in the titular role.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON