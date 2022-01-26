Ananya Panday dives ‘deep into her life' with unseen videos from her childhood and more, Suhana Khan reacts. Watch

Actor Ananya Panday shared a video compilation on Instagram on Wednesday. Ananya added the song Doobey from her upcoming film Gehraiyaan as the background score.

Sharing the video, Ananya wrote, “A deep dive into my life. On my favourite song #Doobey!! Is it on loop for you guys too?? #GehraiyaanOnPrime February 11th." She also gave editing credits to her younger sister Rysa Panday.

The video starts with a clip from Ananya's childhood and then moves on to other clips from her beach vacation, her night out with her girl friends, her Los Angeles trip and numerous dine outs with her close ones.

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who is one of Ananya's best friends, commented on the post and wrote, “Yes.” Ananya's fans also praised the video with one writing: “You looked so cute in your childhood. You look hot now though.”

The song Doobey, from the film Gehraiyaan, was released on Monday. Gehraiyaan is directed by filmmaker Shakun Batra and also stars actors Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. Actors Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur will also be seen in pivotal roles in the film.

Gehraiyaan is a relationship drama, which revolves around the theme of infidelity in relationships. The trailer of the film, which was released last week, reveals Deepika’s character Alisha falls for her cousin Tia’s fiance Zain, played by Siddhant. Dhairya has been cast as Alisha’s husband Karan while Ananya Panday portrays the role of Tia.

During the film's trailer launch event, Ananya expressed her excitement to be directed by Shakun, who is one of her dream directors. "When Shakun and Ayesha told me the story, I went to the washroom and didn’t come in 20 minutes and they seemed scared. But I was shocked this project came to me. Shakun was on my bucket list and I was so happy and shocked that he wanted to work with me. It has been my biggest blessing," Ananya said.

Ananya has recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film Liger. The film also stars South star Vijay Deverakonda. Film's director, Puri Jagannadh has also roped in legendary boxer Mike Tyson as part of their project. Apart from this, she also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the pipeline, in which she will be seen reuniting with Siddhant and co-starring with Adarsh Gourav.

