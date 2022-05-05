Anshumaan Pushkar: Now, I want the canvas to become bigger

After three back-to-back successful shows and good projects in his kitty, Jamtara actor Anshumaan Pushkar is in a happy phase. But he is hungry for more.

Currently shooting his first feature film in Varanasi, the Grahan and Kathmandu Connection actor says, “Still, I won’t be able to say that I am satisfied now! Yes, I have started getting good work and I am gaining good experiences. I am currently just three-show-old. People have seen my work so far, but now I want the canvas to become bigger and reach more audiences. That can happen with films and mega production shows.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Drawing parallel between his debut show and its sequel, he says, “When we shot for Jamtara, most of us were newcomers but now when the second season has been shot, literally all the actors are popular and the scale of the show has become bigger. I am also getting projects that I can choose from. The film for which I am currently shooting, I was their first choice and the makers waited for four months for my dates. This makes me content!”

Having shot back-to-back projects in Uttar Pradesh, he says, “Yahan se to ab ek alag hi connection ban gaya hai. In Lucknow, I shot Grahan, KK and Jamtara2 after the latter’s shoot was shifted from Wai, Mumbai due to pandemic. Then I shot for Shashank Rai’s Country Mafia in Varanasi that stars Ravi Kishan, Soundarya Sharma and Satish Kaushik. Currently, I am shooting here for Hari Om Hari with stalwarts including Ranvir Shorie, Vijay Raj and Mukesh Tiwari. It is for the first time that I am trying my hand in comedy genre.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Due to pandemic some of his projects got disturbed. “Technically this is going to be my feature film debut. There were projects earlier that were final or were about to start but unfortunately due to pandemic things could not be worked out. A film that was about to start has been now shelved. I was about to start shooting twice for Ishq Chakalas at Datia near Gwalior and few days in Lucknow but this project is also now on hold. Now, we hope to start it in June.”

Next, he will be shooting for sequel of Kathmandu Connection from next week in Mumbai followed by locations in Lucknow, Agra and then Nepal. “Last, year due to pandemic we were not able to travel much,” he says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}