Anupam Kher speaks highly of security guard for returning his lost credit card: ‘Woh apni imaandari ko lekar casual hai’

Actor Anupam Kher has shared a video of him meeting a security guard, Sanjay Yadav, who returned his lost credit card. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Anupam shared with his fans about how he lost his credit card. Anupam Kher shared a video on Instagram as he spoke to a person.

Anupam Kher shared a video as he met person who returned his lost credit card In the video, the duo stood next to each other as Anupam spoke with him as well as his followers. “Sanjay Yadav ji, aap bada mahan aadmi hain. Mera subah morning walk pe jaate samay, mere credit card gir gaya tha, aur main bada dhundha, bohut pareshaan tha, because us par PIN nahi tha (takes out and shows his card). Phir mujhe Dattu ji ka phone aaya ki credit card kisiko mila hai (Sanjay Yadav, you are a great man. This morning, while I was going for my walk, my credit card fell, and I searched for it a lot and was very worried because it didn't have a PIN. Then I got a call from Dattu ji saying that someone had found my credit card)."

Anupam then asked Sanjay where he found the credit card and how he came to know that it was the actor's. The actor continued, "What a beautiful thing to do! He found my credit card, and he returned it. Thank you so much, God bless you."