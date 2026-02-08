Anupam Kher speaks highly of security guard for returning his lost credit card: ‘Woh apni imaandari ko lekar casual hai’
Anupam Kher asked the person where he found the credit card and how he came to know that it was his. The actor also praised the man.
Actor Anupam Kher has shared a video of him meeting a security guard, Sanjay Yadav, who returned his lost credit card. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Anupam shared with his fans about how he lost his credit card.
Anupam Kher shared a video as he met person who returned his lost credit card
In the video, the duo stood next to each other as Anupam spoke with him as well as his followers. “Sanjay Yadav ji, aap bada mahan aadmi hain. Mera subah morning walk pe jaate samay, mere credit card gir gaya tha, aur main bada dhundha, bohut pareshaan tha, because us par PIN nahi tha (takes out and shows his card). Phir mujhe Dattu ji ka phone aaya ki credit card kisiko mila hai (Sanjay Yadav, you are a great man. This morning, while I was going for my walk, my credit card fell, and I searched for it a lot and was very worried because it didn't have a PIN. Then I got a call from Dattu ji saying that someone had found my credit card)."
Anupam then asked Sanjay where he found the credit card and how he came to know that it was the actor's. The actor continued, "What a beautiful thing to do! He found my credit card, and he returned it. Thank you so much, God bless you."
Anupam praises Sanjay Yadav
Sharing the video, Anupam wrote in Hindi, "'Honesty is alive!' Last week, during my morning walk, my credit card fell somewhere. Had to search a lot but didn't get it. After I returned home, #SanjayYadav, who is a guard close by, got it."
"Woh jaese taese poonchte huye mere ghar tak pahuch gaye aur mujhe wapas de diye. Mazedar aur impressive baat yeh the ki woh api imaandari ko lekar kamaal ke casual the. Maine jab tareef ki toh bole, 'Isme kaunsi badi baat hai?' Wah! Yadav ji! Bohut accha laga (He reached my house after asking around and gave me my card. It's interesting and impressive that he his so casual about his honesty. When I praised him, he said, 'What is the big deal about it?' Wow. I felt very good). Jai ho! (Heart eyes and folded hands emojis) #Honesty #Simplicity," he added.
About Anupam's films
Anupam has recently wrapped up shooting for Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. The original film, released in 2006 and directed by Dibakar Banerjee, went on to become a fan favourite for its simple storytelling and strong performances. Prior to this, Anupam directed his second film, Tanvi The Great, which also stars debutant Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnanya Das
Ananya Das works as Deputy Chief Content Producer with the digital platform on Hindustan Times. She has worked as a journalist for over 11 years. Currently, she writes about celebrities, films, web series and has a keen interest in K-pop.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.