Anupam Kher's mom Dulari grooves to Srivalli, he thanks niece Vrinda: 'You brought out the dancer in her’

Anupam Kher has shared a new video of his mother, in which the 83-year-old is seen dancing to the popular song Srivalli from Allu Arjun's movie Pushpa. Anupam often shares videos and anecdotes about his mom, whom he fondly calls Dulari, on social media.

Dulari could be seen wearing a yellow, printed salwar-suit in the video while she tried the hook step of the song as the Hindi version of the track played on. Anupam posted the video and wrote, "This is EPIC! Thank you @vrindakher for shooting this video of Mom!#DulariRocks #Pushpa." Vrinda is the daughter of Anupam's brother Raju Khe.

Vrinda also commented on the post: "Hahahaha. This was the cutest. I was doing this step with pap at home and she saw I was teaching him and she also started doing this. Had to shoot it.."

Fans loved the post as one of them wrote, “I always say #dularidadirocks Woah Dadi (grandmom). Absolutely adorable and cute. Sending lots of love and happiness from Gujarat.”

Anupam was quick to thank his niece for bringing out the dancer in her grandmom. "@vrindakher You brought out the dancer in her," he responded to Vrinda's comment. Vrinda also shared the video on her timeline and wrote, “My Dadi is the coolest. Here is #dularirocks version of the famous song #srivalli from the film #pushpa @rajukherofficial @anupampkher @alluarjunonline.”

Her father, Raju also posted the video and wrote, “How is it #dularirocks.” He also shared a glimpse of Vrinda's post on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “The best thing you will see on the internet.”

Last month, Anupam had showered praises on Allu Arjun for his latest outing, Pushpa The Rise. He tweeted, “Watched #Pushpa! BLOCKBUSTER of a film in real sense. Larger than life, high on adrenaline and full paisa vasool. And dear @alluarjun you are a #Rockstar! Loved every nuance and attitude of yours. Hope to work with you soon. A big CONGRATULATIONS to the whole team! Jai Ho.”

Anupam Kher will next be seen in Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files that is set for a theatrical release on March 11. The Kashmir Files revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and also features Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi. He also has Sooraj Barjatya's Oonchai in the pipeline.

