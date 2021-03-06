Anurag Kashyap returns to Instagram after I-T raid with a message for his 'haters', pic with Taapsee Pannu

After Taapsee Pannu, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has broken his silence following the Income Tax Department officials raided their properties earlier this week. Anurag took to Instagram to share a new picture with Taapsee from the sets of their film, Dobaaraa.

In the photo, Anurag is seen sitting in Taapsee's lap. The two often strike a similar pose for their pictures. "And we restart #DoBaaraa .. with all our love to all the haters," he wrote with his post.

Anurag's fans voiced their support towards him in the comments. "We are with you," wrote one. "More power to you," wrote another.

Earlier on Saturday, Taapsee had also broken her social media silence after the raids. Taapsee said that unlike the allegations made against her, there is no bungalow in her name in Paris or receipts of ₹5 crore payment to her. She even said that there was no raid in 2013 on her property either.

"3 days of intense search of 3 things primarily 1. The keys of the “alleged” bungalow that I apparently own in Paris. Because summer holidays are around the corner. 2. The “alleged” receipt worth 5 crores to frame n keep for future pitching coz I’ve been refused that money before 3. My memory of 2013 raid that happened with me according to our honourable finance minister P.S- “not so sasti” anymore," she wrote in her tweet. The postscript was in reaction to the barb that Kangana Ranaut often uses against her.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on I-T raids: 'Not so sasti anymore'

Taapsee and Anurag's posts come nearly three days after the Income Tax Department, on March 3, began raiding entities connected to them as well as Anurag's partners in the production house Phantom Films including film producer Vikas Bahl.

Raids were carried out across 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune. Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar and some executives of celebrity and talent management companies KWAN and Exceed were also covered.

Phantom Films was established by Anurag Kashyap, director Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Madhu Mantena and the former head of UTV Spotboy, Vikas Bahl, in 2011 before being dissolved in 2018.

Taapsee and Anurag have previously worked together on Manmarziyaan and are currently filming sci-fi thriller Dobaaraa

