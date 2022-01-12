Anushka Ranjan on her first Lohri with Aditya Seal after marriage: We will do bhangra together

Actor Anushka Ranjan’s first Lohri after marriage was supposed to be a grand affair. But, due, to the virus outbreak, she and her husband, actor Aditya Seal have changed their plans.

“It will be the entire family coming together for Lohri. Aditya and I always want our closest people around. We would binge eat and do the Lohri bhangra. In fact, I have made a special playlist as well,” Ranjan tells us.

Opening up about the plans before the rise in Covid-19 cases in the country, the 31-year-old shares, “We have altered our plans, and would have very few people at the celebration now. If there hadn’t been a pandemic, we would generally invite as many as we can. This year, however, only close people will be there, and we won’t be out in the open for long”.

According to her, the perfect way to celebrate Lohri is to be with family, “cook great food, do the bhangra with the close ones and not gather people around”. Getting into confession mode, she shares, “We actually make all the sweets and there is very little ready-made stuff that we get”.

“I love the winters but unfortunately, we don’t have cold winters in Mumbai. For me, Lohri instils in me the love and care for Nature and the powers. Nature is symbiotic with us,” she says, adding, “The festival is about prosperity and it brings a ray of new hope and helps me to believe more in the natural powers”.

She says she isn’t bothered by lack of a big celebration. “The world is battling a deadly disease and we are in the midst of it. So, we have to make these adjustments and life goes on. At least we are all healthy and well and can see one another. So no complaints,” expresses Ranjan, who got married to Seal in November last year.

As the country witnesses a surge in the Covid-19 cases, she hopes the festival ushers in good health for all. “I hope that this pandemic subsides. It’s been long and the natural processes are disturbed. It’s not showing any signs of stopping and that’s a concern. My prayers are that it goes away and we could live normally again,” says the actor.

She concludes with a message for all, saying, “Life is too short to hate and that’s something we should all get rid of. Let’s come closer with each day and have more empathy”.