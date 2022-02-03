Anushka Sharma, Tiger Shroff send love to 'flawed, over honest' Arjun Kapoor as he misses mom on her birth anniversary

Arjun Kapoor penned a heartbreaking note on the birth anniversary of his late mom, Mona Shourie Kapoor. He mentioned how he misses everything about her and feels incomplete in her absence.

Sharing a picture of her portrait at Arjun's residence, he wrote, “Happy birthday Mom. I miss seeing your name on my phone. I miss coming back home to you. I miss seeing you and @anshulakapoor talk away endlessly. I miss you maa... I miss saying your name, I miss your smell I miss being immature and having you sort me out, I miss being a child I miss smiling with you I miss being ok, I miss feeling whole because I had you be my side... I am incomplete without you I just hope this version of me is still making you proud as you watch over us.”

He ended the note, saying, “Love you. Your flawed, over honest chubby cheeks son.”

Several of his fans and friends sent him love in the comments section. Anushka Sharma, Tiger Shroff, Neha Dhupia, Bhumi Pednekar, Tahira Kashyap, Shweta Tiwari, Radhika Madan and Ayesha Shroff showered the post with heart icons.

Arjun's sister Anshula also penned an emotional note on her Instagram page. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Ma. That feeling of ‘I want my mom’ really doesn’t have an age limit. And grief has no time limit either. It’s been 10 years, but on most days it still takes so much work just to feel okay.”

Also praising brother Arjun, Anshula added: "Ma, I hope you’re looking at us from wherever you are and you’re proud of @arjunkapoor and me. He makes me proud every single day, and on days like today when my heart breaks a little extra, knowing I have him makes the cracks heal a little faster. Dahi kadhi and rice doesn’t taste the same without you Ma, but I’m going to toast to you and have some for lunch anyway. Love you. You’re the most precious piece of my heart. #AlwaysAndForever."

Mona Shourie Kapoor was filmmaker Boney Kapoor's first wife. She died of cancer in 2012.

