Aparshakti Khurana: If you are out of work in today’s day and age, then there’s a problem with your intent to work

Aparshakti Khurana doesn’t mince any words. In a career spanning six years, he has learnt one thing quickly: “First of all, very few people come to you with the full script, a lot of people don’t have a proper script. Not just actors, most producers and directors catch hold of a script which is just 100 pages long. Kam hote hain directors jo itna tasalli se kaam karte hain. The first priority is to complete the film,” says the actor, last seen in the film Hum Do Hamare Do.

The 34-year-old also believes that today, there are a host of opportunities available, and being jobless is difficult. And he reiterates what he had said before too in a discussion, “There were three-four more actors from different backgrounds. I had to apologise five times that don’t get me wrong, I am going to say something very rude and blunt. It started with something like how OTT has given so much liberty, sab ke paas kaam hai. In between all that conversation, I said something to the effect of agar iss zamane mein agar aapke paas kaam nahi hai, then you are not cut out for Bombay or this industry.”

A lot of things are happening on every medium, and that applies to people behind the scenes as well. Khurana adds, “Agar aaj ki date mein aap free hain, then there’s something wrong with your reality check whether you have it in you or not. There are so many platforms to perform, social media too. Logon ke talent ne isko platform bana diya hai. If you are out of work, then there’s some problem with your intent to work.”

Having worked with directors such as Vikramaditya Motwane and Atul Sabharwal, Khurana talks about work on his own front. “I am 99 percent sure, until it’s a complete game changer, my next film has to be a comedy, because I have done back to back films which are not comedy. I go back to my roots, a space which gave me respect,” he ends.