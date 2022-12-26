Arjun Kapoor reveals why he couldn’t celebrate Christmas with Malaika Arora: 'It’s not COVID'

Malaika Arora missed boyfriend Arjun Kapoor during her annual Christmas celebration at home. Now Arjun Kapoor revealed why he couldn’t make it to the celebration. Arjun said he is not well and also assured fans that it isn’t Covid-19 amid the rising number of cases in India. (Also read: Malaika Arora misses Arjun Kapoor as she celebrates Christmas with son Arhaan Khan)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, Arjun Kapoor posted a picture of himself clicked by Malaika. He posed with a Christmas-themed headband while talking to someone on a call. He was underneath the covers in his bed.

Arjun appeared to be giving flying kisses to Malaika. Sharing the photo, Arjun updated fans, “Unwell reindeer this holiday season...- @malaikaaroraofficial #festiveseason #christmasmood (Don’t worry it’s not COVID).” Reacting to his health update, many sent him best wishes for speedy recovery. Joining them, “Would have been a repeat of last year chachu,” added Karan Boolani, who is married to Arjun’s cousin Rhea Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, Malaika shared a bunch of photos from her mother's home and wrote, "Merry Christmas… we missed you Arjun Kapoor." Malaika used hashtag 'Xmas photo dump' as well as a heart, Christmas tree, Santa Claus and other emojis in her caption.

Malaika wore a black and white co-ord skirt set with black heels. In pictures, she posed with mom Joyce Polycarp, who wore a saree. They were also joined by Malaika’s sister-actor Amrita Arora in a black dress. The mother and daughters laughed in the candid photo as they posed in front of the Christmas tree at the house.

Malaika also shared a family photo of herself and Amrita posing with their parents. Malaika more glimpses of the Christmas celebrations featuring Amrita with her husband Shakeel Ladak and their sons Rayaan and Azaan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Malaika is currently starring in her show, Moving In With Malaika, on Disney+ Hotstar. It marked her OTT debut.

Arjun, on the other hand, will be next seen in Kuttey. It stars Konkona Sensharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj. In the film, Arjun is playing a cop.

The film marks the directorial debut of filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan Bhardwaj. It is set to release in theatres on January 13.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON