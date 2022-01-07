Arjun Kapoor shares cryptic message on Instagram: 'Family isn't always blood'

Actor Arjun Kapoor shared a cryptic message on Instagram on Friday. In the note, Arjun mentioned how 'family isn't always blood.'

Arjun took to Instagram Stories to share a note that reads, “Family isn't always blood. It's the people in your life, who want you in theirs. The ones who accept you for who you are. The ones who would do anything to see you smile, and who love you no matter what.”

The message comes a few days after Arjun opened up about how he ‘hates’ to create a ‘fake perception’ about his bond with his siblings, and would rather speak of it the way it is.

In an interview with Masala.com, Arjun was asked about his rapport with his sisters, when he said, “The good part is that they respect me and I respect them. I do tend to bully in the sense that I do tend to troll them from time to time because I have a snarky sense of humour and I do tend to crack a few extra jokes.”

“About advice, we don’t live together now so we’re not discussing everything on a day-to-day basis. I hate creating this fake perception that we have are one happy family living under the roof and discussing everything. We have discussed many things, and we continue to do that. But it’s still a very intimate space for us to come out so openly and speak about. I am somebody who believes in letting people do what they choose to do,” he added.

Arjun and his sister Anshula Kapoor are producer Boney Kapoor’s kids with his first wife Mona Shourie. Actor Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are Boney’s daughters with his second wife, late actor Sridevi.

