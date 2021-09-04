Arjun Rampal shares new hairdo pics as he goes 'back to black', bids adieu to blonde hair. See here

Actor Arjun Rampal gave a glimpse of his new hairdo on Saturday as he went 'back to black' and bid goodbye to his blonde hair. Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared pictures as well as a video as he transitioned to short black hair. He also hinted that his new look is for a new project.

In the video, Arjun Rampal reached the salon with his blonde hair. As the video continued, he gave a peek of his latest look. Hairstylist Aalim Hakim, who is behind this look of Arjun, also featured in the video. Arjun captioned the video, "Goodbye Blondie… feat @aalimhakim." The song Feeling Good by Michael Bublé played in the background.

In another post, he shared a series of pictures as he posed in his new look. He wore a blue T-shirt and sunglasses. One of the photos also showed Aalim fixing his hair. Arjun captioned it, "Back to Black. Onto another one. More deets later. #TheReturn #jarpictures thank you again @aalimhakim you just get the character."

Reacting to one of the posts, Arjun's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades commented, "I miss blondie." Aalim dropped a fire emoji and also wrote, "Smokin’ Hottttttttt @rampal72." Abhishek Kapoor said, "Terrific.. you just keep getting better stronger sexier."

Earlier in June, Arjun had opted for a platinum blonde, spiked hairstyle which he had said was for his film Dhaakad. Sharing several pictures, Arjun had captioned his post, "A challenging part in a film, needs me to push the envelope. Thank you my brother @aalimhakim for helping me create that & @razylivingtheblues to realise that dream. #Dhaakad #letsbeginagain."

Also Read | Inside Arjun Rampal's 'salt water' vacation with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, children Arik, Mahikaa and Myra

Arjun wrapped up Dhaakad, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, in July. He had travelled to Budapest along with Gabriella and their son Arik for the shoot. He had then travelled to London to spend time with his elder daughter Mahikaa.