Arshad Warsi: Getting fit without supplements tough, and age doesn’t help you at all

Actor Arshad Warsi is busy working on his next big project, and it’s more of a personal affair for him. He is working hard on getting in shape, and confesses that he is not relying on any supplements to do the job for him.

“This is the first time, when I was like ‘chalo yaar, let’s get fit, aur ab age bhi ho rahi hai’. But more than age, it (the decision to focus on fitness) is because of my 17-year-old son Zeke. He looks up to me. Kids do what they see, not what you tell them to do. They do exactly what they see. Now, I am thinking that if my boy is looking at his father being unfit, he will also be unfit all his life,” shares the 53-year-old.

“You know, vanity is not my virtue. I have not just bothered about it. I don’t consider myself good looking. So I never bothered about that aspect. Earlier, I used to only get fit when it was required,” he says, further adding, “Like, when my director told me to shed 5-10 kilos for the film, I would do that, or when a director asked me to gain weight, I was like okay I will do it”.

In September last year, the actor took to Instagram to share his before and after picture, earning lots of compliments. Ask him how the journey is going, and he says it will take him time to reach his goals.

“When you are like me who doesn’t believe in any other foreign substance going inside you, and leaning on getting fit naturally, it takes a lot of time, effort and hard work, and age doesn’t help you at all,” says the Durgamati: The Myth (2020) actor.

Warsi calls it a long journey, but one which is making him tired. “I’m not the kind of person who will starve himself to get fit. Agar paise kama ke acha khaa nahi sakte toh koi fayda nahi hai zindagi ka. So, I am taking it slow and steady. I am in no hurry. My body is changing and it takes time,” he says while concluding.

