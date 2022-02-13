Aryan Khan raided father Shah Rukh Khan's wardrobe for IPL 2022 auction, picked his Dolce & Gabbana jacket. See pic

Shah Rukh Khan's 24-year-old son Aryan Khan represented him for the second time at the IPL auction. Fans have now noticed that Aryan actually wore his father's blazer to the event.

Shah Rukh is the co-owner of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders along with Juhi Chawla, and was represented by his kids Aryan and Suhana Khan at the IPL auction in Bengaluru on Saturday and Sunday. On first day of the IPL auction, Aryan was seen wearing Shah Rukh's black Dolce & Gabbana blazer paired with a black shirt and matching trousers.

Reacting to Aryan's choice of formals for the event, a fan wrote on Twitter, “Flexing his father's outfits.” Another tweeted, “Aryan raided SRK's Wardrobe.”

The 2022 auction was Suhana's first, who joined her brother in a white blazer. Juhi's daughter Jahnavi had also attended the IPL auction with Aryan last year and joined the Khan siblings this year as well.

Juhi even welcomed the three star kids to Kolkata Knight Riders on Instagram. She shared a picture of Jahnavi with Aryan and Suhana at the auction and wrote, "Welcome to our KKR players, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana…and our bunch of young owners Aryan, Suhana and Jahnavi ..!!! Thank you Venky and allllll our KKR staff. Super grateful and Super happy…!! @shreyas41 @patcummins30 @nitishrana_official @___aryan___ @suhanakhan2 @jahnavi_mehta @kkriders @mysore.v @iamjaymmehta @iamsrk #kkr #ipl2022."

Aryan's presence at the IPL auction this year was his first public appearance at an event after he was arrested in connection to a cruise ship drugs case in October. He was in the jail for almost a month and before he was released on bail and was required to mark mandatory attendance at the Mumbai office of Narcotics Control Bureau.

Suhana was earlier in New York for her higher studies and has now returned home to be with family.

