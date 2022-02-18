As a creative individual, I am at peace for now: Rajesh Tailang

Actor Rajesh Tailang is elated that his first book of poetry is finally on shelves.

“It was a dream that I was working on with all my heart and soul for years now. With my collection Chaand Pe Chai reaching to the readers, the writer in me is now at peace,” says the Delhi Crime and Mirzapur actor during his recent visit to Lucknow.

The actor recently also wrapped his short that is streaming online. “I can never sit idle, I have to be busy with business — that’s my way of existence. If not acting or writing, I produce and direct my short films and I enjoy the process of telling a story in just a few minutes. Till date, I have released eight short films and it makes me extremely content as a creative individual. My latest one being Selfie has already earned high number of views and soon more such shorts will follow.”

Though the National School of Drama alumnus exceeds multi-tasking, he still asserts that acting will be foremost for him. “I consider myself a performer first, saaloon-saal mehnat ki hai…tab kuch naam bana paaya hu…so acting will be my sole reason to feel alive. Also, I believe that this is my time, with really relevant scripts and stories coming my way,” says Tailang who has been part of award-winning projects like Hazaar Chaurasi ki Maa, Shanti and many more.

This year Tailang will be seen in multiple projects, “OTT series Delhi Crime 2 and Fear will get to stream as well as films like Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2 and Chatreewali both of which were short in Lucknow will also release later this year. Kamaal ki baat yeh hai ke in last three months I have been living more in Lucknow than in Mumbai,” shares Tailang on a parting note.