Ashish Verma calls for booster dose for everyone

Actor Ashish Verma understands that booster dose for senior citizens and people with comorbidities is the need of the hour, but he hopes that the same is made available for everyone soon.

“If the resources are limited, I feel the priority should be given to the elderly and people with morbidities as they are at a higher risk of contracting serious Covid-19,” he tells us, adding, “I was reading write ups by a few researchers and scientists, the relatively milder omicron variant which is currently spreading at a mass level might act as a natural vaccine. But yes the moment the opportunity is provided everyone should get the booster dose.”

Opening up about removing the mask in front of the camera, Verma says, “We have been shooting amid the virus crisis for about two years now. It was definitely odd and scary to begin with as we cannot wear a mask while facing the camera. It has sadly become a part of our beings now, there were instances when we forgot to take it off before a shot and realised it midway.”

The actor, known for featuring in Atrangi Re, The Whistleblower, Haseen Dillruba, Helmet, Article 15 and Sui Dhaaga, asserts that no one was spared by the pandemic.

“It has had an impact on everyone’s life. On a personal front it was challenging as a lot of projects were put on hold. A lot of plans got temporarily derailed, but thankfully 2021 ended on a good note and 2022 has started on a similar one. One thing the lockdown definitely did was gave us a lot of time to introspect and hopefully we all come out of the pandemic wiser,” he concludes.