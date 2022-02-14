Athiya Shetty's boyfriend KL Rahul wishes her on Valentine's Day with selfie from last summer in UK. See post

Actor Athiya Shetty's boyfriend-cricketer KL Rahul wished her on Valentine's Day with a throwback selfie. Taking to Instagram, KL Rahul shared the unseen picture of the duo from last year.

In the selfie, Athiya wore a printed full-sleeved crop top, paired it with denims and tied her hair back. KL Rahul opted for a white T-shirt with grey pants and a checked red and black shirt.

The duo posed outdoors amid greenery for the camera. The picture was seemingly taken last year during the summers when Athiya had travelled with KL Rahul to the United Kingdom, where team India played two tournaments.

Sharing the post on Monday, KL Rahul captioned it, "Happy (red heart emoji) day." Reacting to the post, Athiya dropped a red heart emoji. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor commented, "Oh my my my what am I seeing?? Evil and Knievel (smiling face with horns and purple heart emoji)." Krishna Shroff dropped several heart emojis

Last year in July, the duo had shared pictures of themselves on their Instagram accounts wearing the same outfits. While their pictures didn't feature each other, a glimpse of Athiya's fingers were seen in KL Rahul's post.

The couple often stars in each other's Instagram posts. Last year on Athiya's birthday, KL Rahul had shared their pictures together and wrote, "Happy birthday my (red heart emoji). @athiyashetty." Last year in April on KL Rahul's birthday, Athiya, too, shared their photos and wrote, "Grateful for you, happy birthday."

Athiya is the daughter of Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana Shetty. She also has a brother, actor Ahan Shetty. Last month after rumours of his kids Athiya and Ahan tying the knot with their respective partners, Suniel had said on Twitter, "Unsure whether to be pained or amused. Can't understand the need to 'scoop' before verifying any facts at all. This type of irresponsible reportage is what dents the credibility of journalism."

