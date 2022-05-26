Ayushmann Khurrana recalls the time he couldn't interview Shah Rukh Khan: 'I waited for 6-7 hours'

Ayushmann Khurrana, who marked a decade of his Bollywood debut last month, tried a number of other career options before venturing into acting. He worked as an RJ, a VJ, an anchor, as well as a film critic, during which he also got to interview many Bollywood actors. Ayushmann recently recalled that he once got a chance to interview Shah Rukh Khan, but things did not turn out in his favour. Also Read| Ayushmann Khurrana praises North East India's women-led society where women keep shops, men raise kids

Ayushmann revealed that he waited for around six to seven hours to interview Shah Rukh, but he was busy with an ad shoot. Ayushmann also noted that Shah Rukh had a major influence on his career.

He told Times Now, "I remember our first meeting. I was doing radio and I had to interview him. I couldn't interview him because he was shooting for an ad film. I waited for 6-7 hours and then he was busy. I had to do my show, go back to the studio, so I saw him sitting on the set, I saw him shooting."

The actor added, “He has impacted me in life. I studied mass communication because of Shah Rukh Khan. I wanted to be an actor, I took my studies seriously, and I topped in my college because of him...He's my icon."

While Ayushmann has no regrets about not getting Shah Rukh's interview, he previously revealed that some of the actors were rude to him during interviews. He told Bollywood Bubble that it happened a lot of times, but refused to name any actor. Asked if their behaviour changed when he later met them after he became an actor, Ayushmann said, "They didn't remember. Because if your films are releasing, you have 20 interviews lined up, they don't remember. I am glad they don't, it would have been embarrassing for them."

Ayushmann is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming film Anek. The Anubhav Sinha directorial, which also stars Andrea Kevichusa, is a socio-political film set in Northeast India, and follows an undercover cop who goes on a mission to restore peace in the Northeast. It is scheduled to release in theatres on Friday, May 27.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON