A-Z of the much awaited #VicKat wedding

Adequate arrangements: Measures to control crowd and smooth regulation of traffic were discussed in a recent meeting convened by district collector of Sawai Madhopur, Rajendra Kishan, in the presence of hotel management, other concerned officials.

Bouncers: Private agencies in Delhi and Jaipur will be deploying bouncers at the venue. Additionally, actor Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera’s team will reportedly provide security.

Court marriage: Reports suggest the couple is officially married already, as they had a court marriage in Mumbai on December 3 under the Special Marriage Act, 1954.

Drones: SOPs state that drones, if spotted in the vicinity of Six Senses Fort Barwara — the resort where Kaif and Kaushal will tie the knot — would be shot down.

Ex-flames: Kaushal’s ex- girlfriend, actor Harleen Sethi, and Kaif’s ex, actor Ranbir Kapoor, have reportedly not been invited to the grand affair. As for Salman Khan, his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, had said she hasn’t received an invite. Also, a source close to the Khans clarified that reports of them attending Kaif and Kaushal’s D-Day are “false”.

Fashion designers: Earlier, reports said the couple will wear Sabyasachi on their big day. Now, we hear Kaif will wear an Abu Jani ensemble for the mehendi, a Manish Malhotra lehenga for the sangeet and Gucci at the reception, while Kaushal is likely to wear Kunal Rawal and Raghavendra Rathore attires. Also, paps spotted boxes from Falguni Shane Peacock being delivered to Kaif recently.

Guests: A total of 120 people have been invited to the wedding. These include filmmakers Farah Khan, Shashank Khaitan, Zoya Akhtar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan and Rohit Shetty, actors Mini Mathur, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, cricketer Virat Kohli and philanthropist Nita Ambani.

Helicopter: To keep the privacy of their wedding sacrosanct, the couple is planning to take a helicopter from Jaipur straight to the wedding venue in Chauth Ka Barwara.

International magazine coverage: Following in the footsteps of actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer Nick Jonas, Kaif and Kaushal will reportedly sell the rights of their wedding pictures to the Indian edition of an international magazine for crores.

Jodhpur touch: Sojat mehendi from Jodhpur’s Pali district will be gifted to the couple. A firm in Sojat has been given the order to supply 20kg of mehendi powder and 400 mehendi cones.

Karan Johar: It is believed that sparks flew between Kaif and Kaushal after their appearances on the filmmaker’s talk show, Koffee With Karan. When Kaif was asked who she wanted to work with next, she spoke highly of Kaushal, and it surprised him to no extent. Weeks ago, Johar even dropped major hints about their relationship when he appeared on a comedy show.

La familia: The lovebirds will seal the deal in the presence of loved ones, including Kaif’s sisters Isabelle Kaif and Natasha Turquotte, and brother Sebastian Laurent Michel, among others, who were captured at Jaipur airport today.

Mandap: Buzz is that the duo will exchange garlands in a specially designed, opulent gazebo-style glass mandap.

NDA: Guests will need to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) stating no disclosure of wedding attendance, no photos or location are to be shared on social media, no contact with the outside world till they leave the venue. All photos are to be published only after approval from the wedding planners. Also, no reels or videos can be made.

Organisers: The district collector has asked all organisers to follow strict Covid-19 protocols. All guests must carry vaccination certificates and negative RT-PCR reports to the venue. As per sources, plans are on to downsize the number of guests. A source told Pinkvilla, “Katrina’s side also has a few guests who will be travelling from overseas and that might change, given the new travel guidelines being issued.”

Plant sapling: To mark the auspicious occasion, the couple will reportedly plant saplings as a part of the rituals.

Questions we need answers to: Why so secretive? And if you want it to be a secret, who’s giving out all the details? Did you take tips from Virushka on how to keep a celeb wedding a secret?

Royal entry: Kaushal will make a grand entry with his baraat, for which seven white horses will be selected, reports suggest.

Sangeet: Bling is apparently the theme for the sangeet, which will comprise performances by the bride, groom and celebs, too.

Tiger safari: Guests will be treated to an exclusive safari at the Ranthambore National Park, 25-30km from Six Senses. Ostensibly, the couple will also go on a safari after their marriage.

Ushers: At the wedding, ushers have been instructed to carry phones without cameras, to make sure no pictures are leaked.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma: Kaif and Kaushal will move into a plush rented apartment in the same building in Juhu, Mumbai, where Kohli and Sharma are put up. “The security deposit paid by Kaushal is close to ₹1.75 crore, rent for first 36 months is ₹8 lakh,” Varun Singh, head of a real estate portal, told India Today.

Wedding trousseau: On December 4, Kaushal was papped outside Kaif’s residence in Bandra, Mumbai, reportedly to discuss final fittings and for last- minute trousseau prep. Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania also joined them.

X-Mas celebrations on hold: Kaif and Kaushal’s first Christmas as newlyweds may be a working one, as the duo will dive into upcoming projects with filmmakers Sriram Raghavan and Laxman Utekar, respectively.

Yes, said Kaif: Speculations are that Kaushal popped the question in filmy style by gifting his lady love a box of custom-made dark chocolate brownies. Kaif was surprised when she opened the box to find a ring and note that said, ‘Will you marry me?’ say reports.

Zubaan pe taala: Bollywood grapevine is buzzing with stories of their nuptials, but the couple has decided to remain tight-lipped. Preparations, including the speculative roka ceremony held at Kabir Khan’s residence on Diwali, are being done in a hush-hush fashion.