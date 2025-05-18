New Delhi, Actor Babil Khan says he is no longer associated with Sai Rajesh's upcoming film citing "unforeseen circumstances". Babil Khan announces exit from Sai Rajesh's project, actor to take 'some time off'

According to reports, Babil was supposed to star in the Hindi remake of the director's 2023 Telugu film "Baby".

In a note on Instagram, the "Qala" actor on Saturday wrote: "With a lot of grit, passion, and mutual respect, Sai Rajesh sir and I both got along on this journey of creating magic together. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances things didn't go ahead as everyone had planned."

Babil set social media abuzz after a video in which he appeared to be emotionally distressed went viral earlier this month.

The actor, also known for films such as "Friday Night Plan" and "Logout", as well as web series "The Railway Men", said he will be on a break for a while.

"Since I will be taking some time off currently, I wish the best to Sai Rajesh sir and the film team on their future journey. I know there is immense love between us, and we will meet soon in the future and create magic together," he added.

Later, Rajesh also shared a note on Instagram and called Babil the "most talented and hardworking actor" he ever met.

"Babil is one of the most talented and hardworking actors I have met in my life. However I have to accept this unfortunate reality of the situation. After spending time with Babil while prepping, I was very happy to be working with such a talented actor..

"I will still always cherish the experience of seeing him perform in front of me... I will miss my Hero! I respect his decision of self care first, and wish him all the best and send him all the love in the future ! I know we both will create that magic together for sure," he wrote.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.