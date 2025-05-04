Babil Khan returns to Instagram with a post for Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor and all those he named in emotional video

Babil Khan, actor and son of late Irrfan Khan, shared and then deleted a video in which he slammed several celebrities. He also deleted his account on Sunday after the video surfaced on social media. Now the actor is back on Instagram again, where he has addressed the controversy and said that the video was ‘extremely misinterpreted’. (Also read: Harshvardhan Rane advises Babil Khan to ‘stay away from alcohol and any such stuff’ after crying video) Babil Khan mentioned all the actors he had named in his previous deleted video.(Photo: Instagram)

Babil's clarification on emotional video

Taking to his Instagram, Babil shared the post of actor Kubbra Sait where she had shared the official statement from his family regarding the matter. In the caption, Babil wrote, “Thank you so much (red heart emoticon), This video was extremely misinterpreted, I was trying to show support to (Instagram accounts of actors) Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Gaurav Adarsh, Arjun Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, Arijit Singh.”

Babil via Instagram Stories.

He also added, “I genuinely don't have the energy to indulge more but I do this as responsibility for my peers that I truly admire.”

He also reshared the Instagram Stories of Raghav, and wrote, “Raghav Juyal, bhai you are my icon, my idol and my elder brother that I never had.”

Babil shares Raghav's post.

Siddhant Chaturvedi pens note

Siddhanth Chaturvedi shared a small video of Babil on his Instagram Stories where he was heard saying, “Mujhe itihaas likhna hai, kitaab nahi (I want to write history, not a book).” Babil reposted it and wrote, “I love you brother.”

Siddhanth via Instagram Stories.

He also wrote a note on the issue, saying, “I usually never engage with s*** about me and my colleagues but this one is personal. So to all the Redditors, gossip columns and media portals of the internet, Stop. We love to hate and hate to love, is this what we have come to? Stop looking for drama here. All of us are working hard to bring drama to your screens. Shayad waha thodi kami reh gayi hogi jo aap hamari neeji zindagi mein woh dhundne lage ho (Maybe there is a lack in that space that you are pestering in our personal lives to find drama)? Peace out.”

Babil's family released an official statement, a part of which read, “In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema. His mention of artists like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh came from a place of genuine admiration — for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry.”