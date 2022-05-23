Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Betty Khushi Kapoor wishes Veronica Suhana Khan on birthday, shares unseen pic from sets of The Archies

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor are all set to make their film debut with The Archies. On Sunday, Khushi shared a picture from the sets to wish Suhana.
Published on May 23, 2022 01:15 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan turned 22. Late producer Boney Kapoor, and actor Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor wished Suhana in her Instagram Story. Suhana and Khushi are gearing up for their film debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Also Read: Khushi Kapoor wows Suhana Khan, sister Janhvi Kapoor with new pics similar to her The Archies look

In a picture shared by Khushi, she is seen in her look from her upcoming film The Archies as she posed with Suhana. Khushi captioned the picture, “Happy Birthday (angel emoji)," along with white heart emojis. 

Suhana's mother Gauri Khan also wished her on Instagram. Sharing a picture, she wrote, “Birthday girl.” Celebrities such as Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Neha Dhupia and Zoya Akhtar sent warm birthday wishes to Suhana.

The Archies will also mark the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. Apart from them, the film will also star Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda. The actors will portray well-known characters from Archie Comics.

Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the film, which will be set in 1960s India. The Archies is produced by Zoya and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby. Zoya announced the project on social media last year in November.

Archie comics, which feature teenage characters named Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Reggie Mantle and Sabrina Spellman, have seen several adaptations over the years. Reports suggest that in Zoya's adaptation, Suhana will be seen playing Veronica Lodge, while Khushi will feature as Betty Cooper. They were also spotted on the film's set in March, reportedly for a costume trial.

