Bhagyashree on collaborating with Salman Khan again: ‘He’s working with all young heroines’

Actor Bhagyashree made her acting comeback recently with Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii. After taking a long break from work, Bhagyashree now wishes to be back for good.

The actor made her debut with Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989. The film was directed by Sooraj Barjatya and also starred Salman Khan. While Bhagyashree decided to leave the film industry soon after to take care of her family, Salman continued to work, delivering multiple hits through the years.

Now, speaking about the possibility of working with Salman Khan again, Bhagyashree doesn't seem too hopeful. “Wow, I haven’t met him in the longest time. But listen everyone knows, Salman is working with all the younger heroines. So I don’t know what script will come about for both of us to work together,” she told Pinkvilla.

Salman has often drawn criticism for bringing in much younger female actors to work opposite him in movies. His latest co-star was Disha Patani in Radhe. While Salman is 55 years old, Disha is 29. His other co-stars have been Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and others, who are all more than 20 years younger than him.

Bhagyashree worked with Kangana in Thalaivii and has praised her conduct on the sets. She appreciated how Kangana would always say goodbye to her before leaving the sets for the day.

Directed by Vijay and written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, Thalaivii also stars Arvind Swami, Madhoo, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, Bhagyashree, and Poorna. It released in theatres earlier this month.

Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani is also an actor now. He made his debut with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. His next release will be Nikamma with Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Abhimanyu said it was good that Bhagyashree was going back to work at a time when acting skills are valued. “She is good at what she does and this is the time when talent is getting noticed. You can look like me and still get lead roles. Also, if she spends too much time at home, she’d want me to get married,” he said.

