Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Pippa, Badhaai Do: Top 5 films that may opt for OTT route in 2022

The surge in Covid -19 cases has once again forced makers to rethink their release strategy for their projects. Trade experts tell us top five films that may ditch the theatrical route for digital outing.

The film was slated to release in February

Badhaai Do

The film was slated to release in February, but owing to the closure of cinemas in the country and other disruptions, it is expected to go for an OTT premiere. It is a sequel to Badhaai Ho (2018) franchise, which featured Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra. The second part of the franchise stars Rajkummar Rao, and Bhumi Pednekar.

Goodbye

Even though the film marks Rashmika Mandanna’s debut in Bollywood, there are high chances that the Vikas Bahl directorial may take detour to OTT world. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Shivin Narang and Pavail Gulati.

The thriller unites Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn

Runway 34

Be it Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan or Rakul Preet Singh, the actors have explored the reach of the OTT space in the past, and it is expected that they lean back on the same with the film, which is currently slated to release in April. The aviation thriller also stars Angira Dhar, Boman Irani, Ajey Nagar and Aakanksha Singh.

The film is directed by Anees Bazmee

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

From getting stuck due to Covid-19 outbreak in 2020 to shooting being stalled after the lead actor Kartik Aaryan contracted the virus, the film has faced several challenges, and now the current virus crisis has put a question mark on its release plan in March. It is also said that the film will take the OTT route to avoid any further delay.

Pippa is a war drama set in 1971

Pippa

Ishaan Khatter’s upcoming war drama will bring the story of war veteran Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, who fought during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, alive on the screen. The film is based on Brigadier Mehta’s book The Burning Chaffees. Directed by Raja Menon, the film also features Priyanshu Painyuli, Soni Razdan and Mrunal Thakur.