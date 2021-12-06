Bhushan Kumar: We have a responsibility towards audience while making films

For Bhushan Kumar, work never stops. He has some projects in development, some being shot and some ready for release. That’s why the T-Series head honcho is busy adapting and evolving to the changing realities while making content, which is relatable.

“I have a responsibility towards our audience who look up to the kind of films we make. Because otherwise, if they don’t like what we give them, it will be a big problem for us. For instance, I am starting another film with Ayushmann Khurrana in January, and have completed one with him and (filmmaker) Anubhav Sinha,” he says, adding, “We try to make films which are relatable, and about things happening in our country. Like, Bheed is about workers walking thousands of kilometers to cross borders during the pandemic, or Anek which is about issues in the Northeast region.”

There’s also high budget Adipurush, Luv Rajan’s film with Ranbir Kapoor which comes with a touch of flamboyance and Ranbir Kapoor’s thrilling avatar in Animal. “We want to make all kinds of films,” says the producer, who is looking forward to the release of Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui on the big screen.

Talking about the film’s theatrical outing, he says, “The announcement and release of Sooryavanshi was a good sign. The entire industry started announcing film’s release dates. We also announced release dates of around 10 to 11 films.”

Now, Kumar is eager to see how the film is received at the box office, considering the trailer has earned positive feedback, and even sparked off curiosity among people.

“We are just keeping our fingers crossed. It is very difficult to judge in these times ke which film people want to see in the theatre, whether people want to see only a very big budget film on the big screen, or a content back project as well… We really don’t know. Everything is a question mark, with things changing every day,” he says, further sharing, “With this, scared of a new variant of Coronavirus, people are again in a little bit of confusion”.

Here, he reveals that the thought of releasing Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui on OTT was never discussed. “We made this keeping theatres in mind and want people to have experience,” he says.

But how do you decide what to release on the big screen and what digitally?

“I don’t force my director just because my investment is at stake…We are a studio, who have invested over ₹1000 crores into the industry. But I’m not a short term player. I want to maintain the relationship… However, there are times when directors come to me and suggest releasing the film digitally,” says the producer, who is in the national capital for the promotional campaign of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Atrangi Re.

Talking about the OTT wave, he says, “Today, makers have got that option to showcase their film on two mediums”.

“We are making content for OTT, but we will obviously be making it for theatres as well. There are producers and directors who are into business not just to make movies to make money but for their passion. Aur theatre mein jo tali aur seeti bajti hai woh OTT pe nahi ho sakta,” shares Kumar, who is also visited sets of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Shehzada and Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s film being shot in Delhi during his trip in the city.