Bipasha Basu says she convinced disapproving parents about marrying Karan Singh Grover by talking about her own past

Actor Bipasha Basu has opened up about her wedding with actor Karan Singh Grover and how she explained their relationship to her parents. In a new interview, Bipasha also spoke about failed marriages and how they don't mean that 'the human being has to be wrong'.

This is Karan Singh Grover's third marriage. He was first to actor Shraddha Nigam. His second marriage was with actor Jennifer Winget. Karan and Shraddha tied the knot on December 2, 2008, but divorced after 10 months. On April 9, 2012, he married Jennifer but separated in 2014. Bipasha was in a relationship with actor Dino Morea from 1996-2002 and with John Abraham from 2002-2011.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Bipasha said, "Failed marriage is not the sign that the human being has to be wrong. So, it’s not that they should be condemned. Like for me, I explained to my parents that the kind of relationship that I had was longer and it’s much bigger than his marriage. It’s just that I did not sign a piece of paper. So how does it make me different from him? Relationships don’t work out, it’s unfortunate but in the longer run when you look back you are always happier. It’s always said that things happen in your life for a reason and it’s always true."

Speaking on rumours about her pregnancy, Bipasha said, "We don’t tackle them. We let them believe when I am pregnant, when I am not pregnant, when I am again pregnant, and not pregnant, and still, I am pregnant and the kid has still not come out but I am still pregnant, I am not pregnant...So it’s not a bad thing so you have to look at it like that and not take it so seriously. It’s not such it’s not a bad thing that they are wishing upon me, so it’s fine. In a way, you have to take always the positive out of whatever’s being said."

Karan and Bipasha met in 2015 on the sets of Alone and fell in love. The couple tied the knot on April 30, 2016. She last featured on the big screen in Alone.

In 2020, Bipasha marked her debut in the web series, Dangerous, alongside Karan. It was written by Vikram Bhatt and directed by Bhushan Patel. The series also starred Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri, Suyyash Rai and Nitin Arora in key roles.

Karan was last seen in the web series Qubool Hai 2.0, which is the reboot of Qubool Hai, alongside Surbhi Jyoti. Produced by Mrinal Jha, this web series is directed by Glen Barretto and Ankush Mohla.

