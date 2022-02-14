Blushing Ananya Panday says ‘I can’t say who’ as Deepika Padukone grills her about dating life. Watch

Ananya Panday, who is rumoured to be dating Ishaan Khatter, seemingly confirmed that she is in a relationship. However, she blushed and backtracked when directly asked if she was seeing someone, only choosing to say that she is ‘happy’.

The cast of Gehraiyaan - Ananya, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa - came together for a promotional interview where they played a game of Never Have I Ever. They were asked to take a bite of the food laid out in front of them if they had done the action.

In a video shared by Zomato, the four were asked if they ever lied about their relationship status. Siddhant declared, “Never,” to which Ananya and Deepika asked, “So, what is your relationship status?” He smiled and said, “Suno, aisa hai ki bhookh lagi hai toh main kha hi leta hoon (See, I am hungry right now, so I am going to eat).”

Ananya said that she has ‘never lied’ about her relationship status, prompting Deepika to ask, “Who are you dating right now?” Ananya replied, “I can’t say who,” before seemingly realising that she all but confirmed that she has a boyfriend. Deepika continued, “Are you seeing anyone right now?” Ananya dodged the question and said, “I am happy.”

Ananya is said to be dating Ishaan, whom she worked with in Khaali Peeli. While they have not confirmed their relationship, they let their flirtatious banter on Instagram and photos from their vacations together do the talking. They spent the New Year together at the Ranthambore National Park. The previous year, they celebrated in the Maldives.

Up next, Ananya will be seen in Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film also stars Charmme Kaur and will release in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. It will hit the theatres on August 25.

