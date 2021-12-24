Bob Biswas is bigger for me than Super 30: Bhanu Uday Goswami

This year has been a great equaliser for actor Bhanu Uday Goswami. His big-ticket show Rudrakaal tanked at the small screen, however, his digital film Bob Biswas got him the critical acclaim. “It was supposed to be a huge show,” Goswami confesses, “Obviously I was disappointed, however, I know one’s efforts never go to waste. I worked harder on Rudrakaal, but look at what 15 days of shooting for Bob Biswas did to me.”

Goswami is “overwhelmed” with the response his character has received in the film. It has been an interesting journey for the actor. He was supposed to do Super 30 (2019), however, due to his prior commitment to a daily soap, he had to let go of the Hrithik Roshan-starrer project. “I couldn’t do it, because of contractual obligations. It was a big tragedy I thought. But today, Bob Biswas is bigger for me than Super 30,” shares Goswami.

A National School of Drama pass out, Goswami started his career with paltry roles in 2004. However, he is quite unabashed about his struggle. “It’s a tragedy when people get early success and they fizzle out. I wouldn’t even call it struggle; it’s education. If I hadn’t been through these 17 years, I wouldn’t have been this actor that I’m today. And people who have not struggled are very unlucky as they are in for the worse. It’s the lucky ones who get to struggle,” Goswami ends.

