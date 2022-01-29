Bobby Deol: My son flew to India for my birthday, I’m worried now that he has to fly back o USA

Bobby Deol has wrapped up shooting for Ashram season 3, and the rest of 2022 looks busy as well with Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Love Hostel and more.

But the actor has one worry on the personal front — his eldest son, Aryaman, 20, who flew down to India for his dad’s birthday, will return to the US soon.

“As a parent, obviously you are worried. Once you have a child, you will realise what it really feels, because suddenly you just change as a person, you have an attachment. There are no words to express how I felt when he was away from us,” confesses the 53-year-old.

Aryaman studies in the united States, and will fly back amid the Covid scenario to pursue business management. When Covid-19 struck in 2020, Deol says he had got his son back immediately. “Now things have changed. In England, I think the government has said masks are not required anymore. My son will be flying back to the US, I am worried. He is into the whole university life and facing the world on his own. You worry about your children’s future, but you want them to be stronger to face the world which is changing so fast. It has become ruthless, you really have to watch your back,” adds the actor.

Deol turned a year older on January 27 and he shares that his birthday celebration was a low-key affair this time owing to the Covid-19 scenario. Though he couldn’t hang out with his friends, Deol says the day is always special.

“No matter how much you deny, I look forward to my birthdays, I spend time with family, I couldn’t meet them this year. So many of them got diagnosed on their birthdays. One of my friends flew all the way to Goa for his 50th, and two days before his birthday, he had the virus. But we have a big family, so even if I don’t call people from outside, there are enough people with you,” he ends on a lighter note..

