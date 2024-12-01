Live
Bollywood News Live Today December 1, 2024 : Ananya Panday reveals she was ‘traumatised’ watching dad Chunky Panday’s films for this reason
Dec 1, 2024 6:19 AM IST
- Ananya Panday shared that she had stopped watching dad Chunky Panday's films as a child. The actor was last seen in CTRL.
Dec 1, 2024 6:15 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Priyanka Chopra's brother is ‘collateral damage’ of her success, says mom Madhu Chopra: I see him struggling every day
- Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, said that her son, Siddharth Chopra, had to grow up on his own as the rest of the family was busy with their own work.
