Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024
    Bollywood News Live Today December 11, 2024 : Ranveer Singh's mother Anju Bhavnani's ‘gesture of love, hope’: Dua Padukone's dadi donates hair on 3rd month birthday

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 11, 2024 7:25 AM IST
    Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
    Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 11, 2024 7:25 AM IST

    • Ranveer Singh and wife Deepika Padukone became parents to Dua Padukone on September 8. Deepika recently returned to Mumbai with her daughter.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 11, 2024 6:34 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Sunny Deol recalls big production houses hesitating to work with him, Dharmendra: ‘hum log darte nahin’

    • Sunny Deol recalls big production houses hesitating to work with him and father Dharmendra, and how that led to him becoming a producer.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 11, 2024 6:28 AM IST

    Bollywood News LIVE Updates: How Aamir Khan apologised to Kareena Kapoor after Laal Singh Chaddha failure: ‘Picture nahi chali humari…’

    • Kareena Kapoor opened up about Aamir Khan's reaction to the dismal box office performance of their 2022 film Laal Singh Chadha. 
    Read the full story here

