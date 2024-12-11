Live
Bollywood News Live Today December 11, 2024 : Ranveer Singh's mother Anju Bhavnani's ‘gesture of love, hope’: Dua Padukone's dadi donates hair on 3rd month birthday
Dec 11, 2024 7:25 AM IST
Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh's mother Anju Bhavnani's ‘gesture of love, hope’: Dua Padukone's dadi donates hair on 3rd month birthday
Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 11, 2024 7:25 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh's mother Anju Bhavnani's ‘gesture of love, hope’: Dua Padukone's dadi donates hair on 3rd month birthday
- Ranveer Singh and wife Deepika Padukone became parents to Dua Padukone on September 8. Deepika recently returned to Mumbai with her daughter.
Dec 11, 2024 6:34 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Sunny Deol recalls big production houses hesitating to work with him, Dharmendra: ‘hum log darte nahin’
- Sunny Deol recalls big production houses hesitating to work with him and father Dharmendra, and how that led to him becoming a producer.
Dec 11, 2024 6:28 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: How Aamir Khan apologised to Kareena Kapoor after Laal Singh Chaddha failure: ‘Picture nahi chali humari…’
- Kareena Kapoor opened up about Aamir Khan's reaction to the dismal box office performance of their 2022 film Laal Singh Chadha.
News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today December 11, 2024 : Ranveer Singh's mother Anju Bhavnani's ‘gesture of love, hope’: Dua Padukone's dadi donates hair on 3rd month birthday