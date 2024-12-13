Live
Bollywood News Live Today December 13, 2024 : Shah Rukh Khan wishes 'legend and absolutely remarkably simple man' Rajinikanth on his 74th birthday. See post
Dec 13, 2024 6:59 AM IST
Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
Latest news on December 13, 2024: Latest entertainment news on December 13, 2024: Shah Rukh Khan shared a post on Instagram for Rajinikanth.
Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 13, 2024 6:59 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan wishes 'legend and absolutely remarkably simple man' Rajinikanth on his 74th birthday. See post
- In the throwback photo, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth sat next to each other as they smiled while enjoying a show.
News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today December 13, 2024 : Shah Rukh Khan wishes 'legend and absolutely remarkably simple man' Rajinikanth on his 74th birthday. See post