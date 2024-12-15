Live
Bollywood News Live Today December 15, 2024 : Soha Ali Khan: ‘I’ve never felt the need to change my appearance thanks to my mother Sharmila Tagore’
Dec 15, 2024 6:15 AM IST
Bollywood News Live: Get real-time updates on Bollywood news, celebrity updates, new movies, and exclusive stories all in one place!
Latest news on December 15, 2024: Latest entertainment news on December 15, 2024: Soha Ali Khan, who endorses The PureSense Watermelon Glow Burst serum, credits her mother for teaching the true meaning of beauty.
Bollywood News Live: Bollywood News Stay in the know with real-time updates on Bollywood’s biggest stories. From breaking celebrity news to fresh movie releases and glamorous red-carpet moments, we’re your top source. Get exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes scoops, and everything exciting in the world of Hindi cinema! This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 15, 2024 6:15 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE Updates: Soha Ali Khan: ‘I’ve never felt the need to change my appearance thanks to my mother Sharmila Tagore’
- In an interview with Hindustan Times, actor Soha Ali Khan talks about embracing her real self, how her mother Sharmila Tagore inspires her and more
News entertainment bollywood Bollywood News Live Today December 15, 2024 : Soha Ali Khan: ‘I’ve never felt the need to change my appearance thanks to my mother Sharmila Tagore’