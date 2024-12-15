Edit Profile
New Delhi80C
Sunday, Dec 15, 2024
    Bollywood News Live Today December 15, 2024 : Soha Ali Khan: 'I've never felt the need to change my appearance thanks to my mother Sharmila Tagore'

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 15, 2024 6:15 AM IST
    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 15, 2024 6:15 AM IST

    • In an interview with Hindustan Times, actor Soha Ali Khan talks about embracing her real self, how her mother Sharmila Tagore inspires her and more
    Read the full story here

